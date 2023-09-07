Development proposed to replace former WeHo bank

A mixed-use development may be built on the site of the former Bank of America at 8025 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood. The building, which has been vacant since the bank closed in 2021, could be replaced with seven-story structure featuring 115 apartments and nearly 4,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, in addition to two levels of subterranean parking.

The current mid-century modern, one-story building on the site was built in 1960. A Historical Resources Assessment found that the building was not eligible for a cultural resource designation.

The proposal will go before the West Hollywood Planning Commission at the Sept. 7 meeting, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The meeting will also be broadcast live at youtube.com/wehotv.

Massachi is the development firm behind the proposal, and OfficeUnited has crafted the design. The company has provided renderings for a modern-looking structure. In accordance with West Hollywood and California state regulations, 16 of the units would be required to be affordable housing. The high-traffic location is at the intersection of Santa Monica and Crescent Heights boulevards.

Several community members submitted comments for the commission’s consideration.

“As a 31-year resident in this neighborhood, a stone’s throw from this proposed development, please let it be known that I strongly oppose this,” resident David Markey wrote. “We do not need more of these ugly beehives in our neighborhood, and this one at seven stories is a monster. Have you seen the intersection of Crescent Heights and Santa Monica boulevards at most times throughout the day? It’s already dysfunctional and congested.”

According to the city of West Hollywood’s staff report, the proposed resolution for the commission would exempt the project from “CEQA guidelines section 15332 for [an] in-fill demolition permit and development permit.”

Marjan Abubo, on behalf of Lozeau Drury, LLP, wrote in a letter to the commission that the city, “cannot invoke a Class 32 exemption because the project does not meet the terms of exemption.” Abubo went on to say that an initial study should be conducted to “determine the appropriate level of environmental review to undertake pursuant to CEQA.”

These environmental factors and community concerns will be further discussed during the meeting. If the commission moves the project forward, it would be brought before the City Council for final approval.