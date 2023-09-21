The Wallis presents “Dean & Britta’s 13 Most Beautiful…Songs For Andy Warhol’s Screen Tests” featuring live music by songwriters Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Bram Goldsmith Theater. Husband and wife Wareham and Phillips, members of the indie band Luna, perform original scores to Warhol’s rarely seen short silent film portraits, which captured Factory superstars, celebrities and anonymous teenagers – among them Lou Reed, Nico, Edie Sedgwick and Dennis Hopper – in mesmerizing four-minute shots. Tickets start at $49. 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. (310)746-4000, thewallis.org.