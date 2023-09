Legendary comic and actor Tim Meadows, one of the longest running cast members on “Saturday Night Live,” will deliver an evening of standup, impressions, candid stories and hilarious observations on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wallis Annenberg Center of the Performing Arts’ Bram Goldsmith Theater. Tickets start at $10. 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. (310)746-4000, tickets.thewallis.org/18759/18760.