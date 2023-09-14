Classical concert

Classical music fans are invited to a program of works by Mieczysław Weinberg on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. in Barrett Hall at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music. The program is part of Salastina’s Happy House series. Flutist Benjamin Smolen takes audiences on a guided tour through the works of Weinberg, an incredible and relatively unknown Soviet composer. Tickets are $20 for the in-person event. The program will also be live-streamed, with tickets for $10. 100 N. Hill Ave. salastina.org.