Beyond the Streets gallery in Hollywood presents three solo shows running from Saturday, Sept. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 21. The exhibit includes “In/Sight” by artist Pose, “Under The Same Sky” by Huskmitnavn and “Tracks of Time” by Tim Conlon. An opening reception will be held on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 434 N. La Brea Ave. beyondthestreets.com.