September 14, 2023

Beverly Hills council welcomes new public works commissioner

photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold congratulated Homayoon “Mark” Nehoray on his appointment to the Public Works Commission during the Sept. 12 City Council meeting.

“We say congratulations and we look forward to your work on that commission,” Gold said. “I’m sure you’re going to do a great job.”

 





