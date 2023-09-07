Beverly Hills changes course on transit pilot

Beverly Hills officials are scrapping plans to create a shuttle system and are now looking to subsidize ride hailing services in an effort to boost local transit ahead of the completion of Metro’s Purple Line Extension Project, city engineer Daren Grilley said.

The idea, “is to be ready for when the subway stations open, to have other mobility options for people … to get to the subway and back,” Grilley added.

City officials decided to change tactics during an Aug. 22 meeting of the Traffic and Parking Commission Liason Committee, where liaisons raised concerns that the shuttle pilot program would have high costs and fail to attract a significant ridership, Grilley added.

“They were concerned about spending a lot of money to explore an idea,” Grilley said.

Instead, they decided to pursue a subsidized ride hailing program to expand public transit while taking cars off the street and reducing greenhouse gases, Grilley said. The commission is in the early stages of planning the new program, and as a first step is preparing to study existing programs in other cities to see how they could be replicated in Beverly Hills.

Though a timeline has not been established, Grilley said the Traffic and Parking Commission will prepare a report on its findings of programs in other cities, and solicit public comments before bringing a new proposal to the council.

Metro expects to complete the subway project in late 2024, Grilley said. He added that Beverly Hills already offers a subsidized ride hailing program for seniors, but expanding it to the whole community would be a new endeavor.

Before pursuing this new direction, the city spent approximately two years and $40,000 formulating and testing a potential shuttle system that would consist of a fleet of vehicles circling a route within the city and an on-demand “microtransit” service, Grilley said.

In March 2022, the city conducted a six-hour test run of a potential route, which helped city officials estimate the cost of the program. According to a staff report, the fixed bus route would have cost between $3-3.7 million for a one-year pilot, while the on-demand microtransit service would have cost between $500,000-$800,000. In total, the program was estimated to cost between $3.5-$4.5 million for the one-year pilot.

Improving public transit has been a goal for years, as the city’s 2021 Complete Streets Plan includes models and policies for exploring fast and reliable connections to subway stations, and the draft Climate Action and Adaption Plan also recommends developing a locally operated transit program, according to a staff report.