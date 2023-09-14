The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, California Small Business Development Center and city of Beverly Hills are partnering for an event on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the chamber’s office. Businesses owners can meet city department representatives and ask questions. The event will include a brief overview of city permits (special events, interior improvements and storefront signage), business tax filing, business fire safety inspections, environmental and waste management and business safety with the police department. A presentation will also be held on Metro’s Purple Line Extension project. 9400 S. Santa Monica Blvd, second floor. members.beverlyhillschamber.com.