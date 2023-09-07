Baar Baar and Salty Magazine Dinner

The new modern Indian Restaurant, Baar Baar Los Angeles in DTLA and Salty Magazine will host an exclusive dinner on Monday, Sept. 18. The meal will showcase contemporary coastal cuisines of India, Baja California and the Colombian Caribbean. Acclaimed chefs Roberto Alcocer from the one Michelin-starred Valle in Oceanside and chef Jaime Camacho Rodriguez of Celele in Cartagena, Columbia, ranked on the Worlds’ 50 Best Restaurants list, join chef Sujan Sarkar at Baar Baar Los Angeles. The multi-course tasting menu is priced at $195 per person (exclusive of taxes, fees and service). There is an optional wine pairing by Sommelier Rajat Parr available for $105. Guests can reserve their spot for this exclusive dinner on OpenTable with seatings from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 705 W. 9th St., (213)266-8989.