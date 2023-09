Rosh Hashanah dinner specials will be served from Sept. 15-17 at AKASHA. À la carte pricing for Akasha’s Rosh Hashanah dinner specials ranges from $12 to $80. Customers can build a complete holiday feast or add to a home-cooked meal with easy-to-heat and assemble dishes. All to-go orders come with heating instructions. Delivery is available by DoorDash. 9543 Culver Blvd., (310)845-1700.