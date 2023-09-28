A monument to Hollywood’s evolving history

No studio defines Hollywood like Paramount. Its distinctive logo, with stars aligning around a high mountain, takes audiences to the world of make-believe in a way no other image can. The company’s logo was first unveilied in 1916, and the 24 stars surrounding the mountain represented the 24 stars then under contract. Though largely forgotten, their imprint remains on the studio.

The Paramount Studios Lot transports visitors to another time – when movies were movies and stars were stars.

The Spanish-style façades that dominate the lot’s exterior are indicative of the 1920s architecture that was popular in a period when films couldn’t even talk.

“I think the buildings were built with a sense of purpose,” executive vice president of studio services Kirk Solomon said.

During Hollywood’s fabled Golden Age, Paramount’s lot butted up against another studio’s – RKO Radio Pictures. Desilu bought RKO’s properties in the late-1950s, and then about 10 years later Paramount bought out Desilu. This made the studio’s long-neighboring property its own, and it nearly doubled the size of the studio space.

So while great Paramount productions, including “Sunset Boulevard” and “The Godfather,” shot on the lot, so did iconic RKO films, including “Citizen Kane,” often called the greatest movie ever made.

The beauty of the property makes it stand out from some of the more industrial-looking studio lots in the city. The large number of green spaces, and the use of facades to enhance office buildings (and make them double as potential sets) gives Paramount an extra oomph that tourists expect in Hollywood.

“I think what’s really unique about this property is what the studio’s done [to it] over the decades,” Solomon said. “I feel like I’m just a current steward. We have the low scale – the lovely two story, three story smaller buildings – and then you turn a corner and all of a sudden, there’s a park between three or four buildings.”

But at its core, it is a functioning studio lot, complete with all the services necessary to outfit all sizes of production. With a set construction mill, lighting department, prop department and an impressive backlot area, Solomon calls Paramount a one-stop-shop for television shows and films.

The Paramount New York Street, which has existed in various forms for decades, is one of the more popular shooting locations in the area. With sections that look like an older city with brownstone walk-ups, as well as a modern-looking financial district, a school and a recently-added theater marquee, it’s easy to make the backlot look like just about any town in the world.

“They don’t have to go to downtown Los Angeles, get permits and all that that implies. They can shoot here and manage the production so much better,” Solomon said.

Perhaps the most iconic feature of Paramount Studios is its front gate – or its old front gate, to be specific. Before the main studio entrance was pushed back to Melrose Avenue, the old Marathon Street gate, with a picturesque fountain in front of it, sits within the campus. It’s one of the most popular stops for tours, which run every day.

For many years, Alfred Hitchcock called Paramount Studios home, with some of his classics like “The Man Who Knew Too Much, “To Catch a Thief” and “Vertigo” all filmed on the lot. He used the large Stage 18 to great effect when he utilized the space for “Rear Window.” The full-scale apartment courtyard, along with adjoining, full-set apartments was built into the stage’s basement area, so that the upper-floor apartment inhabited by James Stewart, where virtually all of the action is set, could be stage level. The impressive set piece became the backdrop for one of the Master of Suspense’s tensest tales.

The longest production tenants over Paramount’s history include “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Dr. Phil,” both of which wrapped this year. When one show or film ends, however, another always takes its place. Solomon said that in recent years, stages have remained routinely full year-round, saying the studio is “always, always busy.”

“It think people like shooting here because we’re structured,” he added.

Walking between the stages, ornate plaques point out the various productions that have shot inside. As new entertainment consistently makes its way in and out of the gates and the stages’ elephant doors, these plaques serve as a reminder that Hollywood’s history is ever-evolving and interconnected. “Coming to America” shot in the same stage as “A Place in the Sun,” “Nip/Tuck” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” When one set comes down, another goes up. When one producer moves out of an office, another moves in. When star falls, another rises. Just as they moved in and out of the Paramount lot, so will stars for many eons to come. Time continues, and for roughly 100 (or so) years the Paramount lot has served as a thread between what was and what will be.