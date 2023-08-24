The city of West Hollywood and Book Soup present a special evening with former Los Angeles City Councilman and Los Angeles County Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the West Hollywood Council Chambers. Yaroslavsky will discuss and sign his book “Zev’s Los Angeles: From Boyle Heights to the Halls of Power,” which details his life and long career in government. Admission is free and the book will be available for purchase. 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/zev-yaroslavsky-discusses-zevs-los-angeles-tickets-676183642477.