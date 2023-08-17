Yee-haw! WeHo rec expo makes a splash

It’s been a year since West Hollywood opened its aquatic and recreation center at 8750 El Tovar Place, and on Aug. 19 the space will host one of the city’s largest community events since its opening. The annual WeHo Rec Expo will bring together people of all ages for a variety of activities, including demonstrations and giveaways.

“The event is free and residents of all ages will have an opportunity to learn more about the city’s recreation programs and events,” Councilwoman Lauren Meister said.

A rodeo-themed swim will be one of the main events, and registration is required for the limited-space activity. Visit weho.org/pool or call (323)848-6308 to sign up.

Last year, the WeHo Rec Expo coincided with the opening of the recreation center on Aug. 13, 2022. The event saw the City Council members take a first jump into the new pool, opening the 75,000-square-foot building. The multi-sport complex also includes indoor facilities for volleyball, dodgeball and basketball. Additionally, several community meeting rooms, a Tiny Tot program, a public access TV studio and a conference room are on site. The adjacent West Hollywood Park includes areas for dog owners, outdoor courts, walking paths and a playground.

“The city of West Hollywood has some of the best recreational programming for families in L.A. County, and we have the rec expo going on this weekend to highlight all of those programs and everything that we have to offer,” Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said. “Most of the time our classes are sold out and space is very limited. We’re not only going to be highlighting [those classes] but also encouraging people to get involved and sign up.”

Parking will be available at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., next to the West Hollywood Library. For information, call (323)848-6497 or email recreation@weho.org. The free event will start at 11 a.m. and wrap around 1 p.m.

“It’s another great free source of programming or low-cost programming to the community for families and all of those that love recreational sports and recreational activities to get involved,” Erickson said.