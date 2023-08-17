Women’s Equality Day set to be celebrated in WeHo

The city of West Hollywood and its Women’s Advisory Board will present the city’s annual celebration of Women’s Equality Day honoring the optimism, tenacity and unrelenting spirit of the people who worked to secure women’s right to vote and to illustrate how much can be achieved in a democratic society by the collective efforts of citizens committed to political reform.

Women’s Equality Day – WeHo Takeover is a pop-up experience featuring signage and giveaways celebrating women mobilizing for equal rights and recognizing the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920. The pop-up will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Monica and N. San Vicente boulevards in West Hollywood.

The celebration will also highlight the centennial and relevance of the Equal Rights Amendment, which was first introduced in 1923 and ratified in 2020 but remains unpassed to this day. Community members can participate in the event by picking up free sashes, buttons, voter information and more, as well as by taking photos to share via social media promoting voting rights, pay equity for women and support for the Equal Rights Amendment.

West Hollywood businesses are invited to participate in the Women’s Equality Day – WeHo Takeover by displaying signage, sharing messaging and offering themed promotions. Participants are asked to post to social media using the hashtag #Womens EqualityDay. For information, visit weho.org/19th.

In addition to the Women’s Equality Day – WeHo Takeover, the West Hollywood City Council will issue a proclamation and West Hollywood City Hall and the city’s lanterns over Santa Monica Boulevard will glow in the colors of purple and yellow in recognition of the women’s suffrage movement.

For more than two decades, the city of West Hollywood has commemorated Women’s Equality Day in a variety of ways.

For information, contact Larissa Fooks, community programs coordinator at (323)848-6413 or at lfooks@weho.org. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323)848-6496.