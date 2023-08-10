WGA strike passes 101 days

As the Writers Guild of America strike hits day 101, it has now surpassed the length of the guild’s 100-day 2007-08 strike. If the strike lasts another 52 days, it will become the longest walkout in WGA history.

There was hope within the industry that a resolution might be in sight when the WGA met with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Aug. 4 in an attempt to resume negotiations. A statement from the WGA, however, revealed that there was no agreement, and chastised the AMPTP for continuing to use the same “playbook.”

“Our union is fighting for the livelihood of the rank-and-file writer,” WGA strike captain Helen Shang wrote on Twitter. “Our union is asking for transparency, fairness and non-exploitation of our work. Our union honored the media blackout. The AMPTP’s maneuvers [on Aug. 4] has solidified my resolve in our strike more than ever.”

The WGA aims to increase compensation and residual payments for writers, particularly in the realm of streaming content, as well as set minimum staffing for writers’ rooms, and limits on the use of artificial intelligence.

The simultaneous Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists strike has lasted 28 days so far, with the actors’ union levying many of the same issues as the writers.