WGA back at the table with AMPTP

Over 100 days after the Writers Guild of America’s strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began, the union is back at the negotiating table. On Aug. 11, the AMPTP delivered a counteroffer to the WGA, just one week after the first meeting between the two organizations since the strike began. The WGA had written an update to its members that indicated that the meeting had gone poorly, but some members expressed optimism after the WGA received the new proposal.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” writer Amanda Barnes said. “I think there’s so much power that’s been demonstrated from the writers and actors and supporters, it inspires optimism.”

The details of the offer have not been fully revealed, but Bloomberg reported that the concessions from the AMPTP included language assuring artificial intelligence will not replace human beings in writers rooms.

The studios have also reportedly agreed to begin sharing streaming data, a longtime sticking point about streaming services which have largely kept viewership numbers secret. The information would help in the calculation of residual payments. The AMPTP is said to have agreed to some increases in residuals for writers.

“We started with a long list of basic core proposals that were fully ignored,” Barnes said. “So, the fact that we’re back at the table is positive, and those conversations are actually happening.”

The AMPTP’s counteroffer also allegedly addresses the preservation of writers rooms, one of the primary concerns for the union and something the AMPTP appeared unwilling to move on just a couple weeks ago.

SAG-AFTRA, which began its own strike against the AMPTP over a month ago, has not yet come back the negotiating table. As the two unions have largely been in lockstep with the respective strikes, it is presumed that SAG-AFTRA negotiations would follow the WGA.

“What makes me hopeful is walking the picket lines and seeing all of us,” SAG-AFTRA member Aaron LaPlante said. “As far as tables and negotiations go, I’m vigilant and unemotional. What needs to happen is as clear as day. There is no argument against people being compensated for their efforts and abilities. So, I’m staying observant and trying to throw good punches when I can.”