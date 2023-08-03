Theatre West is hosting WestFest 2023, two full weekends of shows from Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 13. Theatre West was founded 61 years ago as a laboratory for writing, acting and directing. WestFest introduces audiences to the varied work of the professional theater company. The plays from Aug. 4-6 are “Princess Party,” “T3 Trojan,” “Albuquerque,” “Matriarch,” “Open Call” and “The Power of Nothing: A Musical Comedy.” The plays from Aug. 11-13 are “Modern Love,” “Anticipation,” “Sons of God,” “Issues,” “The Friction” and “Snapshots: Jonathan and Emily, Chapter One.” Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.