August 3, 2023

WestFest 2023

Theatre West is hosting WestFest 2023, two full weekends of shows from Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 13. Theatre West was founded 61 years ago as a laboratory for writing, acting and directing. WestFest introduces audiences to the varied work of the professional theater company. The plays from Aug. 4-6 are “Princess Party,” “T3 Trojan,” “Albuquerque,” “Matriarch,” “Open Call” and “The Power of Nothing: A Musical Comedy.” The plays from Aug. 11-13 are “Modern Love,” “Anticipation,” “Sons of God,” “Issues,” “The Friction” and “Snapshots: Jonathan and Emily, Chapter One.” Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.





