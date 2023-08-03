WeHo reaffirms support for Block by Block ambassadors

The Santa Monica City Council approved a funding measure when that will scale back the Block by Block community ambassador presence in its downtown area in favor of a pilot program with a private security company, Covered 6. Block by Block is also used by the city of West Hollywood as an unarmed supplement to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The decision in Santa Monica was recommended by the Downtown Santa Monica Inc. board before approval by the council. Block by Block will remain a presence in some areas of the city, including Palisades Park.

Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tempore Lana Negrete said that the decision was not a reflection on Block by Block, but instead a reflection on the specific needs of the downtown area.

“Block by Block is an amazing organization,” Negrete said. “While these ambassadors are more designed to engage with the population and tourists and residents in a certain way, we’re seeing that most of the engagement is with other activities that’s outside the purview of what they can do.”

Block by Block also deploys armed security ambassadors as an option, and Downtown Santa Monica Inc. board member Eric Sedmud said that Block by Block was given an opportunity to bid as a security company, but declined.

Sedmud said concerns over unhoused and mentally ill residents precipitated the decision.

“The level of engagement that our constituents were looking for … as it relates to how they are interacting with people who have behavioral issues in our community, was not at an elevated level that was sufficient to address the concerns of our constituents,” Sedmud said.

He added that he thought the board’s new approach to community safety would have a positive impact, saying that while the Block by Block ambassadors were instructed to “observe and report,” the new security team will be able to deal with situations.

West Hollywood City Council members said that Santa Monica’s move away from Block by Block would not affect their support of West Hollywood’s ambassador program, but Councilman John Heilman pointed out that the council needed “to listen to the concerns that both residents and business owners have expressed about public safety.”

“We need to make sure the private companies we hire, whether it be Block by Block or some other entity, are responding to the needs of the community,” Heilman said.

Councilwoman Lauren Meister said that West Hollywood, too, should take a look at “levels of staffing” in order to improve safety in the city.

“We can keep increasing Block by Block, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the city will be any safer,” Meister said. “When I hear that someone was mugged, or a house or vehicle broken into, my feeling is that I’d rather see more [sheriff’s] deputies on our streets, as they are better equipped to address these types of crimes.”

Mayor Sepi Shyne and Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said that West Hollywood’s Block by Block program is a success.

“In 2022, we expanded Block by Block by 30 personnel for a total of 85 security ambassadors,” Shyne said. “We also added foot patrols in residential neighborhoods to compliment new Block by Block kiosks in commercial districts and parks. In 2023, we’re generally seeing that crime is down in West Hollywood from 2022 levels. Block by Block and [the sheriff’s department] working in collaboration is having a positive impact on safety and neighborhood livability in West Hollywood.”

“Block by Block was in a contract in Santa Monica with [a] Third Street Promenade bid, which isn’t overseen by the council,” Erickson said. “So, Block by Block only was dealing with a specific area versus here in West Hollywood where they’re citywide, and they are trusted ambassadors to the community.”

Capt. Bill Moulder said that the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station has had, “a great working relationship with Block by Block over the many years that they have been serving the city of West Hollywood.”