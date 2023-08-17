WeHo considers public safety at special study session

The city of West Hollywood held a joint meeting between the City Council and the Public Safety Commission on Aug. 14 in which the results of an extensive survey from the Center For Policing Equity were presented. The study concentrated on racial disparities in police stops, among other issues related to police interaction with minority groups.

Additionally, the council and commission received an update and provided feedback on technology and security enhancements “Public safety should be – must be – the city’s top priority,” Councilwoman Lauren Meister said. “I am willing to make the investment needed to pilot new technology to keep our community safer.”

Some of the potential measures discussed included security cameras, the use of drones and other advanced software that could cut down on the need for law enforcement’s intervention in low level offenses. Facial recognition technology could also aid in the ability to catch criminal offenders.

While no final decisions were made on what new implementations the city will make from the survey and recommendations, the City Council directed staff to formulate concrete proposals.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to implement some of these, like the cameras, real time watch center, emergency communications and drone [technology], sooner rather than later,” Meister said.

Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said he had some concerns about the way the survey was conducted.

“One big disappointment I did have was that [the Center For Policing Equity] are unable to look at LGBTQ specific data and as a predominantly LGBTQ city, that information is tantamount to how we even look at policing equity as a whole,” Erickson said. “And so that is why I encourage them to reexamine how they do this type of work. But at the end of the day, we have and are trying to address all of these facets [of public safety] and make sure that anyone and everyone who lives here that comes to play here or work here in West Hollywood is safe.”

The results of the study showed that a disproportionate number of Black people were pulled over in comparison to other demographic groups. While only just over 4% of the West Hollywood population is Black, 31% of the people cited by deputies are Black, according to the study. Public Safety Commissioner George S. Nickle expressed concern that the demographics were inaccurate due to the large influx of visitors the night life in the city brings along Santa Monica and Sunset boulevards.

“I was hoping that you would not use population benchmarking for West Hollywood, because it seems flawed to me,” Nickle said. “We are a city that thrives on people visiting us. We’re also city that just has a lot of people driving through it … people come from all over the world to come to West Hollywood.”

In 2018, the West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board estimated that 3.59 million people visit the city annually.

While Public Safety Commission Chair Tod E. Hallman commended the Center of Policing Equity, he also said that many of the results of the study should be “common sense.”

“I am somewhat perplexed,” Hallman said. “Shouldn’t a lot of this be common sense in how people should be equally treated? As a Black man – 61 years old – I’ve always had to be on guard. However, why should I be on guard compared to a white male? Why am I treated differently than a white male? I’ve been stopped while driving while Black. So … as great as this [study] is, and as much as I commend the city for working with [the Center for Policing Equity], this should be something that law enforcement should be doing already.”

The recommendations to counter and deescalate profiling by law enforcement included cutting down on responding to lower-level traffic offenses, including broken tail lights and expired registration tags. It was acknowledged during the discussion that these issues could be addressed by cameras, drones and other safety enhancements, and the citations could be mailed.

The safety technology would cost the city roughly $2.1 million, Erickson stressed that any decisions that would be made would need to be thoroughly examined from all angles.

“We are not the city of Beverly Hills, but we also need to utilize all the tools in our public safety toolbox to keep people safe. And while we can look at innovative technologies, we also then need to do the due diligence beforehand to develop policies, as well as public transparency, to ensure that people who are being watched by cameras – facial recognition software or any other of the topics that came up on Monday – are addressed prior. Once we let the genie out of the bottle with this new tech, we’re not putting it back,” Erickson said. aimed at improving community safety.