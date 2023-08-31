This not that: ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ v ‘Vacation Friends 2’

‘Vacation Friends 2’

“Vacation Friends” served up some enjoyable moments and memorable characters, allowing John Cena a chance to spread his acting wings into comedy. A sequel makes sense. Too bad the magic dwindles in “Vacation Friends 2” thanks to an overstuffed plot that forgets to laugh.

Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) are the kind of folks you wanna party with, even with a toddler in the mix. Marcus (Lil Red Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) know this well as they embark on another destination getaway. Prepare for shots, lines and hair catching on fire. But Marcus has another reason for visiting a particular resort: landing a major development project for his construction company.

He hopes to keep personal life and business separate, but the hopeful client springs an earlier meeting. Then Kyla’s dad Reese (Steve Buscemi) shows up fresh outta San Quentin. Ron loves and is loved by everyone, but this father-in-law isn’t impressed. He cares more about some side hustle primed to thwart the calm Marcus desired before a major presentation.

That ain’t the “Vacation Friends” way. Both films thrive on Marcus’ anxiety. Ever the straight man, he must adapt to situations quickly evolving beyond his control, from first-time surviving pro-grade waves to figuring out what his future with Emily will look like.

It starts well and goes strong for maybe 35 minutes before leveling out, trying to expand its subplots. That all comes at the expense of humor. Frankly, the moments between Reese and Ron should’ve been replaced with more shenanigans from Kyla, the sleeper best character here.

As is, “Vacation Friends 2” is the kind of flick you turn on during chores. Perhaps watch the first half and check back in intermittently for the second. You won’t miss much, definitely not even a chuckle.

‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’

Adam Sandler is a fascinating case on the topic of art. The guy’s resume includes “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry” in which firefighters enter a civil union to retain life insurance benefits and “Jack & Jill,” starring Sandler as both titular twin characters. Then he appears in “Punch-Drunk Love,” “Uncut Gems” and “Hustle” – all critical darlings, and rightly so.

So it’s hard to nail him down, determine if anything he stars in or produces will sink or swim. But “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” ascends as a delightful, fun, deeply personal coming-of-age story. Sandler performs wonderfully here, but the real star is his youngest daughter Sunny.

Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler) approaches her bat mitzvah with a mix of angst and anticipation. It’s all about the entrance that will usher her into adulthood. Everything will be OK with BFF Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) by her side. Maybe cool-kid Andy (Dylan Hoffman) will finally notice her.

Then things all fall apart. Stacy has a single brush with popularity and betrayal that upends her friend group and all those plans for impending womanhood. Her parents, Danny (Adam Sandler) and Bree (Idina Menzel), are loving but disconnected from their daughter who won’t let them in. Older sis Ronnie (Sadie Sandler) knows when to provide input, but often lets Stacie make her own choices. And dorky-but-beloved Rabbi Rebecca (Sarah Sherman) is a hilarious, but easily misinterpreted voice of reason.

Stacie must navigate school politics, family, relationships and especially religion leading up to her big day. The road there is rocky, but there’s plenty of spirit along the way.

This is a Sandler personal flick told with care and plenty of good laughs. It’s an especially unique Sandler flick since both daughters and wife Jackie Sandler, as Lydia’s mother, grace the screen. The whole Sandler crew pepper a slew of Happy Madison Productions films. None place both daughters in the spotlight this much.

Sadie Sandler serves as the big sis well, a solid performance with just enough personality. Sunny Sandler owns the screen. She channels the angsts, insecurities and frustrations of so many teen films: “Eighth Grade,” “Edge of Seventeen,” even “Do Revenge” with its affinity for unsavory scheming. This is family entertainment in a soft PG-13 film. Please, Happy Madison, more of this.