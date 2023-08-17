Tents near schools removed in Hollywood

The city of Los Angeles moved 61 people into housing on Aug. 11 from an encampment located near two schools in the 6600 block of Selma Avenue in Hollywood.

It was the 24th operation under Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program, which allows for tents to be removed once interim housing is located for people living in an encampment. The encampment on Selma Avenue was located across the street from Selma Avenue Elementary School and Larchmont Charter School. Bass, Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto Martinez, 13th District, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, partnered on the operation.

“We are working every day, across Los Angeles, to urgently confront the homelessness crisis. We will not let up,” Bass said in a statement on Aug. 11 after the Inside Safe operation. “Inside Safe continues to bring people inside who were living on the streets and in encampments and help connect them with housing and services. I want to thank Councilmember Soto-Martinez for his strong partnership to bring Inside Safe to Hollywood and for supporting this year’s city budget, which makes our work possible. Thank you also Supervisor Horvath, LAHSA and our county partners who continue to lock arms with us. Together, we are helping people start new chapters of their lives.”

Previous Inside Safe operations were held at Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in the 13th District, and near Sixth Street and Fairfax Avenue and Wilshire and San Vicente boulevards in the 5th District, which is represented by Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky. Bass said Inside Safe has resulted in more than 1,400 people being moved indoors. The mayor’s office worked extensively with Soto-Martinez on the Aug. 11 Inside Safe operation.

“Our homelessness team has been working to house people in this encampment for months, and this is yet another step forward in our efforts,” Soto-Martinez said. “Partnering with the mayor’s office, service providers and our county partners to help even more people off the streets and on the path to permanent housing is exactly the type of work we city leaders should be doing.”

Inside Safe moves people into temporary housing and provides services for them while permanent housing is identified. It is part of the city and county’s comprehensive approach to addressing homelessness.

“From Hollywood to Chatsworth, the city and county of L.A. are partnering to bring our unhoused neighbors inside and to connect them with critical life-saving services,” Horvath said. “We are moving forward together with the urgency this humanitarian crisis deserves. The county will continue to join Mayor Bass, Councilmember Soto-Martinez and all of our local leaders to implement lasting solutions to homelessness.”