Task force makes arrests for flash mob burglaries

The Organized Retail Crime Taskforce, which was formed on Aug. 17 to combat flash mob-style burglaries at shopping malls and stores, arrested 11 suspects over the last week.

Two male suspects were arrested for a robbery at the Versace store in the Beverly Center on Aug. 21. The other suspects were taken into custody in connection with burglaries at a Warehouse Shoe Store in Highland Park, a Nordstrom department store at the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, and a Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release any information about the suspects or the arrests for the crimes in Highland Park, Canoga Park and Glendale.

The incident at the Versace store was investigated by the Organized Retail Crime Taskforce, however, it was not a flash mob-style takeover, said Lt. Mark Ro, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. A single male suspect entered the store around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 21 and threatened that he had a weapon, Ro said. The suspect stole clothing and handbags valued at $34,000 before fleeing the store and getting into a getaway vehicle waiting in the parking garage, Ro added. A license plate number was obtained, and police used it to identify the suspects. The task force investigated the case because authorities initially believed a larger group was involved, and because of the high value of the stolen merchandise.

Ro said police are also searching for three suspects who stole clothing and merchandise on Aug. 21 from a Foot Locker store at 7726 Melrose Ave. A bystander on Melrose Avenue captured video of a struggle between the suspects and employees outside the store, and it was posted on social media.

“It ended up being three people, it wasn’t a situation where you had a large crew,” Ro said. “They took $3,000 in clothing. Some of the employees engaged in a tug of war with the suspects. It got bumped up to robbery [status] because [an employee] stumbled and fell during the tug of war over the property. It’s robbery by use of force.”

Wilshire Division detectives are investigating the Foot Locker robbery and are searching for the suspects. Ro added that two male suspects are also sought for another robbery on Aug. 26 at the American Rag store at 150 S. La Brea Ave. The suspects, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, stole T-shirts before fleeing. He had no further information about the suspects.

The LAPD has increased patrols around shopping malls and in business districts to deter robberies and burglaries.

“The businesses are doing what they can to be diligent,” Ro added. “We are adding foot beats and maintaining a high visibility to deter crime. These property crimes end up being expensive, and it’s the business owners who suffer most.”