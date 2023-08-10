August 9, 2023

‘Symphonie Fantastique’

Classical music lovers won’t want to miss “Symphonie Fantastique,” an LA Phil performance with conductor Jonathon Heyward and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. Heyward will conduct a concert of enchanting French music starting with “D’un matin de printemps,” Lili Boulanger’s vibrant evocation of a spring morning, and ending with Berlioz’ “Symphonie Fantastique,” a radical fantasy about an artist consumed by love, passion and opium-induced fever dreams. Thibaudet joins the orchestra for Ravel’s Concerto in G. Tickets start at $6. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.





