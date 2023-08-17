Swifties drove increase in Metro rail riders

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that more than 150,000 additional Metro Rail boardings were made in early August during Taylor Swift’s six-night concert tour in Los Angeles.

The numbers represent a nearly 25% increase in Metro Rail system ridership over same days in 2023, shattering post-pandemic ridership records. Also, Metro’s special event shuttle bus service had more than 30,000 additional boardings, bringing the rail and bus total to over 180,000 boardings during the concert series.

The largest increase came on the K Line, which saw a nearly 250% increase in ridership, with nearly 5,000 additional trips taken each night over same day averages. This was the first time a SoFi Stadium Express route was added on the K Line at Downtown Inglewood Station, and fans took advantage of the 1.7-mile trip from the rail line shuttle stop to SoFi Stadium.

Metro also saw ridership grow each night of Swift’s concert dates. On the C Line, Metro offered the 5.1-mile SoFi Stadium Express route from Hawthorne/Lennox Station and saw nearly 35% more rail boardings, with nearly 6,000 additional C Line trips taken each night. Both SoFi Stadium Express shuttle routes and extra Line 117 buses from LAX-area hotels provided more than 5,000 shuttle boardings on average per night, or more than 30,000 boardings during the concerts.

The Hard Summer music festival in Exposition Park on Aug. 5-6 also contributed to an increase in Metro ridership. Boardings on the Expo Line increased 50% over regular weekend boardings. More than 20,000 additional customers rode the Expo Line during the music festival.

“We are thrilled Swifties and Hard Summer festivalgoers chose to take Metro to fuel their passion for music,” Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said. “Introducing young people to the benefits of using public transit is a priority for Metro. Also a priority [is] building our capability to provide service to large-scale entertainment and sports events across the region, particularly as we see the strong growth in Metro’s weekend ridership.”

Average weekend ridership on Metro is currently at 91% of overall pre-pandemic levels, and 76% of average weekday pre-pandemic level.

“We will continue to focus on learning about our customers and their needs – no matter when they ride – and improve their experience so it exceeds their expectations for convenience, reliability, safety and cleanliness,” Wiggins added. “It’s the only way we can become Angelenos’ first choice in transportation.”

For information, visit metro.net.