Skanska seeks approval for new Wilshire building

Development firm Skanksa has had a hand in several notable Wilshire Boulevard projects over the years, and on Aug. 10, the firm will appear before the Beverly Hills Planning Commission in hopes of expanding its footprint even further.

The firm is seeking the commission’s approval for a three-story, approximately 25,600-square foot-building at 8633 Wilshire Blvd., the vacant site of former waffle shop Bru’s Wiffle.

Renderings, drawings and descriptions of the proposal, included in a staff report, depict a 60-foot tall curved building with large floor-to-ceiling windows and a rooftop lunchroom and wrap-around terrace. Developers are also seeking permission to build an automatic parking facility, the first of its kind in the city, Planning Commissioner Myra Demeter said.

“There is nothing like it in Beverly Hills,” Demeter added, referring to the parking structure. “I do have questions for staff on that.”

Demeter also raised questions about the rooftop uses, parking impacts on residential streets adjacent to the development and the building’s future occupant.

The staff report did not specify what tenants are likely to occupy the building, and Demeter said a medical practice would raise new questions about compliance with a 2011 ordinance regulating medical offices in commercial areas.

The report notes that developers have made “minor accommodations” since first proposing the project in 2020, and Demeter wanted clarification about what exactly that means, given that the new proposal includes significant revisions, including the addition of the automated parking facility and the removal of first-floor retail space.

Representatives for Skanska, part of a joint venture building Metro’s Purple Line Extension subway project and a 46,000-square-foot commercial building at 9000 Wilshire Blvd., did not respond to requests for comment.

Construction began on the three-story building at 9000 Wilshire Blvd. in 2020, and Skanska representatives at the time said the building would be an attractive option for commercial tenants looking to relocate from Century City and other nearby areas.

Letters from residents, included in the staff report, show that parking issues at 8633 Wilshire Blvd. have been a frequent topic of concern.

Nava Lavian, who lives on North Carson Road, which is adjacent the development, worried that the automated parking facility could malfunction and create chaos on her street. Another resident, Cindy Brynan, said that the automated garage and rooftop dining could contribute to noise pollution, and asked that music be prohibited on the roof.

The parking facility will include 76 spaces split between two underground levels. There will be two parking bays, each with its own “lift” to transport vehicles below ground, and a system of trays and robotic “automated guiding vehicles” will move cars into the parking spaces, according to the proposal.

The West Hollywood City Hall utilizes a state of the art automated parking garage.

The proposal also includes conditions on rooftop operations limiting hours to 9 a.m.-8 p.m., prohibiting “amplified music” and restricting access to employees working at the building.

However, Demeter said the conditions do not impose limits on the total number of people allowed on the roof, and she worries that noise from the roof – which will include dining tables and foosball tables –might disturb nearby residents. She also indicated that the hours of operation are too long.

“I don’t see why a lunchtime rest area or an area to take a breather would need to go to 8 p.m. – 6 p.m. is fine,” Demeter said. “Residents deserve quiet.”

Demeter also said she wanted clarity on how the developers intend to reduce traffic on Carson Road, and added that the proposal does not mention safety measures for bicyclists and pedestrians.

While the city also received many letters in support of the project, Demeter noted that most of these were copies of the same letter signed by people who did not live near the proposed development.

“It means someone went around and solicited them,” Demeter said.

The uniform letters supporting the project praise Skanska for making changes that render the project more environmentally friendly, and say that “the proposed building, designed by award-winning architectural firm SOM, better reflects the beauty, culture and significance of Wilshire Boulevard and the Beverly Hills community.”

“With the nearby Wilshire/La Cienega Metro Purple Line station (also built by Skanska) coming online soon, 8633 Wilshire will provide a place for high quality jobs near transit. It’s exciting to see a proposal that will serve in making the Wilshire corridor a truly walkable and pedestrian-friendly street environment,” the letters read.

After the hearing, the commission will make a recommendation on the project to the Beverly Hills City Council, which will have the final say, Demeter said.