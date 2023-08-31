Shooting near Melrose and Vine remains under investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting on Aug. 29 around 4:40 p.m. that injured a male victim who was riding in a car on Vine Street near Melrose Avenue.

The victim was located by officers in the parking lot of a Pavilions grocery store near the intersection. The man was taken by paramedics to a hospital and treated.

LAPD spokesman Tony Im said a male suspect in another vehicle shot the victim as the cars were traveling north on Vine just south of Melrose. The suspect was described as being Hispanic, approximately 30 years old with a ponytail. He was last seen driving westbound on Melrose Avenue in a white four-door Toyota.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD at (213)972-2971 or (877)LAPD247.