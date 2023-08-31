Restaurant News

Malibu Pier chef duo dinner

The L.A. Times Food Bowl will have a Malibu Beach afternoon on Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. Tables are set on the pier overlooking the surf, while diners feel ocean breezes. Chefs Sammy Monsour of the newly opened Joyce and Tony Messina of Surf Clam will collaborate to prepare the Pacific’s freshest catch. They are bringing together flavors of East Coast clam shacks and Southern soul food. Tickets are $425 per person. 23000 CA-1, Malibu. Go to lafoodbowl.com.

L.A. Times Food Bowl dinners at The Aster

On the Aster’s rooftop deck, diners will have the opportunity to enjoy two different L.A. Food Bowl dinners prepared by decorated chefs from around the world. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the L.A. Food Bowl Launch Party features all-inclusive food and drinks prepared by Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat and Jon Yao of Kato, among others. Tickets are from $150 on Eventbrite. On Monday, Sept. 25, chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn and L.A. celebrity chef Marcel Vigneronis, create a Four Hands Dinner East-Meets-West collaboration. The five-course Thai-inspired dinner at The Aster Lemon Grove restaurant will have a wine pairing and Mortlach Scotch cocktails with the courses. Tickets are $125 per person on Resy. 1717 Vine St., (323) 962-1717.

Wattles Farm LA Times Food Bowl

On Sept. 3, the hillside estate of Gurdon Wattles will host a community dinner. Gates open at 3 p.m. to welcome ticket holders for a Peranakan meal crafted by Michelin-starred chef Malcolm Lee of Candlenut in Singapore. Los Angeles culinary creative (and fellow Michelin recipient) chef Minh Phan, of Porridge + Puffs and Phenakite, will join chef Lee in the field kitchen for a feast inspired by his Singaporean heritage

Tickets are $375 per person. Go to lafoodbowl.com. 1714 N. Curson Ave., (323)663-7441.

Labor Day menu at Morton’s Steakhouse

A special crafted three-course menu will be servd now through Sept. 5 for $69 per person. Starters include a Morton’s wedge salad, tuna poke, or prosciutto wrapped mozzarella. Select one of the featured entrées: a double-cut prime pork chip, center cut filet mignon, horseradish crusted salmon or lobster ravioli. Diners also can select one of the side dishes and a dessert. Other Morton’s locations including Burbank are offering this special menu. Go to mortons.com. 735 S. Figueroa St., Suite 207, (213)553-4566.

Tiato Kitchen + Garden introduces Friday brunch

The Cal-Asian restaurant Tiato Kitchen + Garden by the An Family behind Crustacean Beverly Hills, is now offering an early start to the weekend. Proprietor Catherine An and chefs incorporate some of chef Helene’s classic Vietnamese technique, flavor and spices to create Friday brunch. The fun and modern dining venue serves creative cocktails and pressed juices with live music in a pretty garden-like space. Happy Hour is every Thursday and Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. 2700 Colorado Ave., (310)866-5228.

The Day of The Dog Festival

On Sept. 9, celebrate the special bond between humans and canines at the largest festival for dogs in North America. Open to the entire family from noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy dozens of unique attractions and 70 pet vendors. Chef Caroline Artiss of Migos Dog Food will prepare brunch for dogs with cowboy-chick theme lip licking fare. The Day of The Dog is a fundraiser for the Just Love Animals Society, a non-profit organization with a focus on community outreach and animal welfare. Two full city blocks on Main Street where the streets will be closed. Public parking is located at Santa Monica Beach Parking Lot 5. Visit thedayofthedog.com. 2725 Main St.

Fall Dine LA open for reservations

The city’s culinary celebration, Dine LA returns this fall from Oct. 6-20. The highly anticipated 15-day event celebrates the program’s 15th anniversary. Food enthusiasts can indulge in an enticing array of specially priced menus at flexible price points starting at $15 to $65+. The season there are 25 Michelin recognized eateries while be represented with conic and emerging restaurants and chefs across Los Angeles participating. Los Angeles Tourism will offer specially themed 15th anniversary events, including a gift card opportunity for diners. discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.