August 2, 2023

Remembering Paul Reubens

photo courtesy of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

In tribute to Walk of Famer Paul Reubens, famous for playing Pee-Wee Herman, flowers were placed on his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on July 31 at 6562 Hollywood Blvd.

“Paul Reubens aka Pee-Wee Herman will be remembered for his beloved role in cinema and television. His antics in both genres entertained people of all ages,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. “Reuben’s star was dedicated on July 20, 1988, and his ceremony was one of the funniest ceremonies I have ever produced.”

On the same day the flowers were placed, the ribbon with Paul Reubens’ name was stolen. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Historic Trust have asked that the ribbon be returned.





