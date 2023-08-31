‘Read a Book Day’ marked on Sept. 18

Across the Los Angeles Unified School District, Sept. 18 is now recognized as National Read a Book Day after a unanimous vote by the Board of Education.

The resolution, approved on Aug. 22, allows for district staff to recognize the importance of reading and encourages all students, staff, administrators and parents to join in the celebration at schools and at home.

“As a life-long educator, I know that the availability of books and library programs positively influence the development of students’ reading interests,” board vice president Scott M. Schmerelson said. “This is why it is important that every elementary school has a fully functioning library. We in Los Angeles Unified commit to improving literacy and biliteracy outcomes by making age appropriate books accessible to all children and encouraging families to read books and celebrate the joy of reading every day of the year.”

“The stories of triumph, intrigue, imagination, sadness, defeat, hope and resiliency within the pages of books help elevate our mind to hear the words from experiences, backgrounds and people we will never meet and could never fathom,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “Words can change our lives. Books change worlds. It is now more important than ever to be voracious readers and help expand our minds with the possibilities of other people’s stories.”