Project Angel Food spreads wings with major expansion project

Project Angel Food broke ground on Aug. 3 on a new facility in Hollywood that will enable the nonprofit to expand services and triple the number of meals it delivers to people suffering critical illnesses.

The new facility will be located at 960 Vine St., just north of Project Angel Food’s current kitchen and offices, which will also be renovated as part of a multi-year, $51-million project. The current and new buildings will be named the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus after the television producer, who donated $10 million for the project. Lorre joined Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub at the groundbreaking ceremony. Honorary capital campaign chair Jamie Lee Curtis, honorary founding chair Marianne Williamson, Project Angel Food trustee Sheryl Lee Ralph, State Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur (D-West Hollywood) and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, also took part in the ceremony.

“We needed to expand, we needed more space and we needed a campus that would serve our growth for the next 10 to 15 years,” Ayoub said. “We looked at East L.A., downtown and even Vernon, then just out of nowhere, like the angels, that property across the street [appeared]. It was for sale. Right across the street is the property we purchased that will become the new wing of our campus.”

Ayoub said the current facility will be transformed, expanding the kitchen to the entire first floor and turning offices upstairs into a dispatch, distribution, dry storage and freezer space. The new facility, which will replace a mini-mall on the northeast corner of Vine Street and Barton Avenue, will include expanded space for volunteers, client services, nutrition programs and a demonstration kitchen. The new site will also have an herb garden and space for community education and volunteer operations. The kitchen expansion will begin as early as January, Ayoub said.

“Because this community depends on us, we will not close,” he added. “We will stay open during construction.”

Project Angel Food has raised $41.3 million so far through its Rise to the Challenge campaign, and is appealing to donors to help it reach its $51-million goal. Plans call for the new campus to be complete in 2027.

“The Rise to the Challenge campaign is a bold effort that will allow us to serve thousands more people in need and prepare for future growth,” Ayoub added. “When we moved into our current kitchen – we were told our capacity would be 800,000 meals per year, but we are bursting at the seams preparing 1.5 million a year. That’s why it’s urgent we expand now. Thanks to the incredible support of the community, Project Angel Food’s new campus will be a beacon of hope, healing and humanity for the community for as long as it takes.”

Project Angel Food works to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes for critically ill individuals throughout Los Angeles County. The organization prepares and delivers medically-tailored meals to approximately 2,500 people every day. Project Angel Food has served nearly 17 million meals since its founding in 1989.

For information, visit angelfood.org.