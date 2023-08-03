Ohana Arts and the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center will present the musical “Peace On Your Wings” on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo. “Peace On Your Wings” is inspired by the real-life story of Sadako Sasaki and her 1,000 paper cranes. Set in post-war 1950s Japan, the musical follows the lives of middle school students in Hiroshima. When one of them falls seriously ill, the children’s lives and their bonds with each other seem to unravel. But one girl‘s struggle and dreams for a better tomorrow teach the children and the world about courage, love and peace. Tickets start at $20. 244 San Pedro St. jaccc.org.