New Brunch at Boxwood Restaurant

Now bottomless brunch is offered on Saturdays and Sundays at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills. Weekend brunch begins at 11 a.m., with unlimited brunch plates by executive chef Anthony Keene. He is debuting new dishes that include a breakfast pizza with sausage, egg and mozzarella. Try the new butter poached lobster roll with truffle aioli. Be sure to order a funnel cake with Harry’s berries or bomboloni Italian doughnuts. Healthy items include ancient grains with roasted peppers, avocado, farro, quinoa and a soft scrambled egg. Enjoy these plates with free-flowing brunch cocktails, such as Breakfast Old Fashioned, mimosas, garden spritz, Bloody Mary, margarita, juice, coffee and iced tea. The special brunch is $82 per person for food only or $110 per person for food and drink options. An a la carte brunch menu is also vailable. Reservations are available via OpenTable. 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., (310)358-7788.