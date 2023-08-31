Neil Patrick Harris ‘Goes Wrong’

Broadway’s “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” will welcome Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, who follows Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim as a special guest star for performances from Sept. 12 to 17 as the smash hit comedy extends for final week at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Tickets for the extension Sept. 12 to 17 are available at centertheatregroup.org or by phone at (213)628-2772.

Harris appears in the role of Francis, a member of the Cornley Drama Society who portrays The Narrator in “Peter Pan,” as he did during the recent Broadway run of “Peter Pan Goes Wrong.” Among many theatrical credits, Neil Patrick Harris won a Tony Award for his performance as Hedwig in the Broadway production of “Hedwig and The Angry Inch” and is the author of the New York Times bestselling fiction series, “The Magic Misfits.”

Currently in the special guest role of Francis is Kim (through Sept. 10), star of “Hawaii 5-0,” “Lost,” and “The Good Doctor.”

“I am elated to be welcoming Neil Patrick Harris back to Center Theatre Group, who throughout his career has been a remarkable friend to the theatre,” said producing director Douglas C. Baker. “This will mark his third engagement with Center Theatre Group, having appeared in the very first Los Angeles engagement of ‘Rent’ at the Ahmanson Theatre and later in the world premiere of Jon Robin Baitz’s ‘The Paris Letter’ at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. We are thrilled to be able to announce an extension week with Neil returning to his most recent Broadway triumph.”

Audiences are in for an big adventure as the team behind the Tony Award-winning global hit “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which played at the Ahmanson in 2019, brings its trademark comic mayhem to the J.M. Barrie classic “Peter Pan.” Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts.

The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

The Ahmanson Theatre at the Music Center is located at 135 N. Grand Ave.