Navigating dementia series

Join Belmont Village Senior Living for an educational series on navigating dementia as a caregiver and care partner on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at noon. The webinar will cover changing family dynamics, communication tips and how to navigate challenging behaviors associated with dementia. Joyce Mahoney, regional vice president of memory care and programming for Belmont Village Senior Living, will lead the program. An additional webinar on dementia will be held on Sept. 20, at noon, and a Q&A session will follow each presentation. To RSVP and send questions for the Q&A sessions, email comm@belmontvillage.com.