August 3, 2023

Nanna at Grammy Museum

The Grammy Museum will welcome award-winning vocalist Nanna for an intimate conversation about the making of her first solo album, her creative process and career on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 7:30-9 p.m. The vocalist, perhaps known as a member of the band Of Monsters and Men, will also perform. Tickets are $30. 800 W. Olympic Blvd. grammymuseum.org.





