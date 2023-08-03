Nanna at Grammy Museum

-
-
Socialize
Could not authenticate you.followers
-
Popular Posts
The Grammy Museum will welcome award-winning vocalist Nanna for an intimate conversation about the making of her first solo album, her creative process and career on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 7:30-9 p.m. The vocalist, perhaps known as a member of the band Of Monsters and Men, will also perform. Tickets are $30. 800 W. Olympic Blvd. grammymuseum.org.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply