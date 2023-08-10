Music at 8000 Sunset

8000 Sunset Strip welcomes the community to a free live musical performance by the Adam Aejaye Jackson Quartet on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1-3 p.m. The quartet will play funky rhythm and blues on the first level of the complex. Jackson, a native of Detroit, began singing in church at the age of three. He has worked with Juan Gabriel, Toni Braxton, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr, Charo, Melissa Manchester, David Foster, Josh Groban, Stevie Wonder, Vesta Williams and Linda Hopkins. The concert is part of a performance series each Saturday. 8000 Sunset Blvd. 8000sunset.shopkimco.com.