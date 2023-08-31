Missing woman sought after disappearing in Beverly Hills

Camela Leierth-Segura, a Swedish songwriter living in Beverly Hills, is still missing more than two months after she was last heard from and Beverly Hills Police Department officers do not have any updates, BHPD Lt. Reginald Evans said.

According to a BHPD bulletin, Leierth-Segura was last heard from on June 27 and was reported missing on Aug. 8. The BHPD is continuing to investigate her disappearance, including why more than a month passed before she was reported missing, Evans said.

According to the bulletin, Leierth-Segura is 48 years-old, 5 feet 10 inches and has blonde hair. She is believed to be have an elderly black cat with her and drives a silver 2010 Ford Fusion, which has a California license plate number 6KZJ625.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BHPD Watch Commander at (310)550-4951.

Since Leierth-Segura’s disappearance, friends and family in the United States and Sweden have taken to social media to try and find the missing woman.

“We are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of our dear friend and sister, Camela Leierth-Segura,” writer Liz Montgomery posted on social media. “We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her.”

A GoFundMe account that appears to have been started by Leierth-Segura’s sister has raised approximately $27,000 to cover private investigator fees and to offer a reward for information. Montgomery urged people to share information on social media, or contact the BHPD and findcamela@gmail.com.

“Even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately,” said Montgomery, who could not be reached for comment. “She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance.”