Join the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce for its Sunset Social, an evening of art and networking on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at TAG Gallery. View Walt Wali Neil’s “Public Legacy” art exhibition and enjoy the “Made in the USA: Freedom of Expression” juried show. The meeting includes a discussion and raffle. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members. RSVP is requested. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. miraclemilechamber.org/event/august-sunset-social-at-tag-galley.