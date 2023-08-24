Metro offers updates on late summer subway work

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is advising about work on the Purple Line Extension subway project during late August and early September. Work is ongoing at multiple locations along Wilshire Boulevard from Wilshire/Western to Westwood.

Street restoration work continues near Wilshire/La Brea. Metro announced that beginning on Sept. 29 and continuing for up to six weekends, Wilshire Boulevard will be closed between Mansfield and Cloverdale avenues for the removal of concrete deck panels. La Brea Avenue will also be closed in both directions at Wilshire Boulevard. Metro will provide additional notices and information about detours as the starting date for the work gets closer.

The closures for deck panel removal will only occur on weekends. The work will begin on Friday at 9 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. the following Monday. Two lanes currently remain open in each direction between Highland and La Brea avenues.

At the Wilshire/Fairfax station, crews are working within a staging yard at Wilshire Boulevard and Ogden Drive, and within a K-rail work zone on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard at Fairfax Avenue. The work zone near Wilshire/Fairfax accommodates street restoration and will be in place through at least September.

Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Spaulding Avenue and San Diego Way, and at La Jolla Avenue, where a K-rail work zone is in place for cross passage construction between the subway tunnels.

Plans call for decking removal to resume on Aug. 25 near Wilshire/La Cienega. Concrete deck panels will be removed and replaced with a permanent road surface on Wilshire Boulevard. Wilshire Boulevard will be fully closed between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards during the decking work, which will begin on Friday at 8 p.m. and continue through 7 a.m. on Monday. The work is anticipated to last for at least three weekends.

Subway station work is ongoing in Beverly Hills on South Beverly Drive at Wilshire Boulevard, near the Wilshire/Rodeo station. Piling and decking work will be ongoing on weekends through the end of August. South Beverly Drive will be closed on weekends from 8 p.m. on Friday through 7 a.m. on Monday. Turns onto South Beverly Drive will be restricted.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.