Market’s Music Series spotlights emerging artists

The Original Farmers Market’s Summer Music Series is dedicating August to emerging artists. Every Thursday from 6-8 p.m., enjoy up-and-coming musicians showcasing their craft through Aug. 31.

Each artist will perform songs from a different genre and will bring a new distinct display of talent to the stage. The new twist to an old classic is sure to attract a new generation of music lovers to the market. Visit the many market merchants open during the performances.

Meekoh, a captivating indie folk-pop artist from Pacific Northwest, will perform on Aug. 3. With a soulful voice, Meekoh weaves poignant narratives of resilience, hope and personal growth.

Astral Mixtape will perform on Aug. 10. The multifaceted band combines pop, jazz and the experimentation of contemporary music into its original compositions and arrangements. Using a unique line-up of two violins, cello, piano, synthesizer and electronics, the group blends classical instrumental virtuosity with the sounds of their generation.

San Miguel, a Cuban artist based in Los Angeles since 2014, will perform on Aug. 17. Known as El Tresero Moderno in Cuba, Miguel is an exceptional singer, composer producer and artist with an engaging energy.

The series continues with Tia P. on Aug. 24 and Tara Macri on Aug. 31. A Howard University alum, Tia P. was influenced by Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams and Lauryn Hill. Pop singer, songwriter and actress Macri has had pivotal roles on Broadway in “Hairspray,” “Jersey Boys” and “The First Wives Club.”

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla. com.