Longtime owners of Peking Kitchen at the Farmers Market honored upon retirement

Husband-and-wife team Tony and Annie Zou, longtime owners of Peking Kitchen at the Original Farmers Market, are retiring on Aug. 31 after serving fresh and flavorful traditional Chinese dishes for more than three decades.

Tony and Annie Zou grew up in the same town outside of Hong Kong and immigrated to the United States with their respective families before meeting in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. Tony Zou worked as a dishwasher at Peking Kitchen, which was opened by his aunt Betty in the 1970s. She prepared her nephew and his bride to take over ownership of the restaurant when she retired in 1989.

For the past 34 years, the Zous have operated Peking Kitchen together, with Annie Zou preparing food in the back and Tony Zou greeting customers in front. In recognition of their longtime tatus in the community and their retirement, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, will present the Zous with a proclamation on Aug. 31 at 12:30 p.m.

This fall, the popular Monterey Park shop Noodle Art will take over the former Peking Kitchen space in the Farmers Market, 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.