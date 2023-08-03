Library acquires Lydia R. Otero Archive

The Los Angeles Public Library has announced the acquisition of the Lydia R. Otero Archive, consisting of papers, photographs, articles, correspondence and other physical ephemera belonging to queer and brown historian and author Dr. Lydia R. Otero.

Dr. Otero was active in the Gay and Lesbian Latinos Unidos in Los Angeles from the early 1980s through 1991 and served as president for two years. They were also one of the founding members of Lesbianas Unidas in 1983, remaining active with the organization until 1991 and they were the author of “In the Shadows of The Freeway: Growing Up Brown & Queer” and “La Calle: Spatial Conflicts and Urban Renewal in a Southwestern City.”

The Lydia R. Otero Archive fills a big gap in the library’s archival collections, shining an important light on the queer Latinx experience in Los Angeles. Ensuring that their work and legacy becomes part of the official record of the story of Los Angeles is very important to Dr. Otero. They are thrilled that their papers and archive will be available to students, researchers and the general public at the Los Angeles Public Library, ensuring that this untold history is accessible to all. Through the lens of this archive, this shared cultural experience will not only be recorded, but will be available to the public through the Los Angeles Public Library for research and inspiration.

“Latinx voices, as powerfully reflected in the Lydia R. Otero Archive, have been critical in the fight for LGBTQ equality,” city librarian John F. Szabo said. “We are thrilled and proud to have this important collection come to the Los Angeles Public Library, and we are committed to preserving and making these stories available to all.”

