Legendary record producer Jerry Moss dies

Jerry Moss, the co-founder of A&M Records, has died at age 88.

“Jerry Moss was a Hollywood mainstay and very committed to the Hollywood community where he ran A&M Records, which was the home of artists such as Janet Jackson, Peter Frampton, Carole King, The Police, The Go-Go’s and many other popular performers,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “We proudly dedicated Mr. Moss’ Walk of Fame star on May 7, 1999. His star is next to the star of his good friend and record label partner Herb Alpert.”

“Jerry was an incredible inspiration for artists and had a keen ability to help them explore and hone their craft,” president and CEO of the Music Center Rachel S. Moore said. “His remarkable talent and his partnership with Herb Alpert led to the creation of one of the record industry’s most successful labels. The Music Center is very grateful for the longstanding support of Tina and Jerry Moss and honored to name our expansive plaza as Jerry Moss Plaza in 2020. Jerry was dedicated to giving back to the community by supporting arts experiences that resonate in the hearts and minds of all Angelenos and meaningfully impact their lives. His artistic influence and business savvy, along with the opportunities he provided for numerous extraordinarily talented artists, changed the course of music forever. That was his gift to us all. We offer our heartfelt sympathies to Tina and the entire Moss family.”

In tribute to music executive and Walk of Famer, flowers will be placed on his star, located at 6933 Hollywood Blvd., Thursday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m.