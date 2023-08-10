LAUSD prepares for start of new school year

Monday, Aug. 14, will mark the first day of instruction for students across Los Angeles County, as the Los Angeles Unified School District officially begins its 2023-24 school year.

“We are thrilled to welcome students back to campus for an exciting new year of academic progress, socio-emotional learning, and holistic support in our school communities,” LAUSD board member Nick Melvoin said. “I want to thank all of our employees who have been working tirelessly to get everything ready for the start of school, and I’m looking forward to a year of promise and renewal in which every student can reach their full potential. As the fall semester gets underway, I will continue working to make progress on academic support, campus greening and school community parks, expanding access to early education and ensuring our school communities have the resources they need to foster student success.”

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho wrote on Twitter that the district was “starting the new school year with great forward momentum to [accelerate success] for our school community.”

Carvalho will appear throughout the school district on the first day, starting at 5 a.m. with a bus driver meet and greet at Gardena Bus Yard. He will also visit classrooms throughout the day, including at Joseph Le Conte Middle School and Coldwater Canyon Elementary School. Carvalho will close the day with a press conference at the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies.

West Hollywood is among the districts served by LAUSD.

“We welcome back all new and existing families to West Hollywood,” Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said. “The city is looking forward to another amazing year and seeing the bright shiny faces of the students who call West Hollywood home.”

The district will be looking to encourage community engagement this year with the Family Academy segements. For information, visit lausd.org/familyacademy. Additional information about the upcoming LAUSD school year can be found by visiting lausd.org.