Latin Sounds at LACMA

Spend the evening with Freddie Ravel on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Nicknamed the “Keynote Maestro,” Ravel will draw on his legacy of hits and collaborations with Santana, Madonna, Prince and Earth, Wind and Fire, performing an irresistible blend of salsa and soul. The concert is part of the weekly Latin Sounds series in the park surrounding the museum. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org/event/latin-sounds-freddie-ravel.