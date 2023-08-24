LACMA passes $750 million in capital campaign

Michael Govan, CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, announced on Aug. 22 that the museum has exceeded the fundraising goal of $750 million for its building campaign.

The campaign is funding construction of the David Geffen Galleries, the museum’s new home spanning Wilshire Boulevard. In addition to the county of Los Angeles and David Geffen, major contributors to the public-private partnership include LACMA board of trustees co-chair Elaine Wynn, the W.M. Keck Foundation, LACMA’s board of trustees and many donors from a wide range of industries and creative communities. Among the series of generous gifts that put LACMA over the $750 million goal, the largest was from LACMA trustee Steve Tisch, who the museum listed as contributing $20 million or more.

“We have reached this milestone thanks to the extraordinary generosity and hard work of so many people,” Govan said. “We offer heartfelt thanks to all those who propelled us to this achievement-from our trustees to first-time donors-and to LACMA’s countless supporters from every part of Los Angeles. The David Geffen Galleries will be not only a sublime new home for LACMA’s collections, but a testament to a remarkable wellspring of civic pride and an incredible gift to Los Angeles.”

Designed by architect Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries will enable LACMA to present artworks from all eras and cultures on a single non-hierarchical plane. The building’s design will also create 3.5 acres of new outdoor space for public sculpture, outdoor programming, events and educational activities. It will be a central gathering place for all who live and visit Los Angeles, according to LACMA representatives. The David Geffen Galleries are expected to be complete at the end of 2024.

LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit lacma.org.