August 9, 2023

‘Kill Shelter’

Theatre of NOTE’s play “Kill Shelter” runs from Thursday, Aug. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 24, in Hollywood. Written by Ashley Rose Wellman, the production follows Colleen, who manages a government-funded animal shelter. When animals prove unadoptable because of advanced age, illness, injury and aggressiveness, they may be subject to euthanasia. Colleen is a compassionate animal lover whose duties put her at odds with her instincts. Admission is $30. 1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd. theatreofnote.ludus.com.





