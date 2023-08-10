Theatre of NOTE’s play “Kill Shelter” runs from Thursday, Aug. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 24, in Hollywood. Written by Ashley Rose Wellman, the production follows Colleen, who manages a government-funded animal shelter. When animals prove unadoptable because of advanced age, illness, injury and aggressiveness, they may be subject to euthanasia. Colleen is a compassionate animal lover whose duties put her at odds with her instincts. Admission is $30. 1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd. theatreofnote.ludus.com.