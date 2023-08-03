Judge prohibits ficus tree removal on Robertson

On July 27, environmental activists scored a major win in a months-long legal battle against the city of Beverly Hills for removing approximately 48 ficus trees from Robertson Boulevard.

In a 32-page ruling, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the city from removing any of the remaining 36 trees until at least the end of trial, and said the plaintiff was likely to succeed on the merits of the case, according to attorney Jamie T. Hall.

“Unless the city comes up with a completely new argument, I don’t see how they’re going to convince the judge they’re going to win,” said Hall, who is representing an activist group that has sued the city.

Beverly Hills City Attorney Laurence Wiener said he was surprised by the judge’s ruling, but it is still possible for the city to win in court.

“This was only a preliminary injunction,” Wiener said. “The judge indicated what his views were at this time, so there’s always that possibility.”

The trial has not yet been scheduled, but the parties will meet for a trial setting conference in approximately 60 days, Hall said.

The judge allowed sidewalk repairs to continue on Robertson Boulevard, and with work substantially complete between Charleville Boulevard and Gregory Way on the west side of the street, crews are now conducting repairs between Charleville and Wilshire boulevards and between Clifton and Dayton ways, public information manager Lauren Santillana said.

“The city will continue to repair the sidewalk at this time without removing the trees. We are examining all alternatives,” she added.

Hall said the judge based his decision on two key factors: the plaintiff’s “likelihood to succeed on the merits,” and the city’s claim that the project was exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act.

The city approved the project with a Class 1 exemption, which applies to minor alterations of “facilities, mechanical equipment or topographical features,” according to the act.

Chalfant found that the removal of street trees could have a significant impact on the environment, and concluded that the project was not exempt from CEQA.

“[The plaintiff] has demonstrated a reasonable probability of success that the Class 1 exemption does not apply to the removal of the ficus trees,” Chalfant wrote in his ruling.

The judge also ruled that the attorneys for the city of Beverly Hills failed to show how the city would suffer financial loss as a result of the injunction, and ignored the evidence that the replacement trees – crepe myrtle and Mexican fan palms – would take decades to mature, and even then would provide less shade than the ficuses.

“The balance of hardships strongly favors a preliminary injunction,” Chalfant wrote.

The judge also said that some of the city’s declarations were undermined by inaccuracies, according to Hall.

“For example, they suggested that crepe myrtles were going to have their leaves year-round, that they’re evergreen,” Hall said. “[Chalfant] said, ‘No they’re not, they’re deciduous. You can go to Sacramento and see crepe myrtles with no leaves.’”

If the plaintiff wins at trial, it would not preclude the city from continuing with the tree removal, it would just mean that the city must conduct environmental reviews before proceeding with the project or others like it, Hall said.

“I know this is not the only project of its type in the city of Beverly Hills that’s planned,” Hall said. “They’re not going to be able to use some shortcut on a going forward basis.”

While Hall said a win for the task force could have long-term ramifications on the city’s environmental policies, Wiener said that was “unlikely” but declined to explain why.

The $7.7 million sidewalk improvement project was approved in December 2022, but after crews began cutting trees in February, activist Wendy Klenk led a group of residents and environmentalists who signed petitions, made impassioned comments at City Council meetings and ultimately formed the Robertson Boulevard Special Task Force, raising funds to pay for Hall’s representation.

The task force sued the city on March 29, but the case was stalled in April after the city filed an appeal to recuse the judge previously overseeing the case.

Apart from damaging the urban canopy, the task force and its supporters decried the city for not following due process or giving residents proper notice of the tree removal.

City officials contend that ficus roots have created sidewalk hazards resulting in trip and fall claims, the tree removal was necessary to complete the repair project and that they have conducted extensive outreach over several years.