West Hollywood community mourns John Altschul

Longtime West Hollywood planning commissioner John Altschul died on July 31 at the age of 86.

“John was a statesman and a friend to so many in West Hollywood and beyond,” Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said. “He was the longest serving member of our planning commission and has monumentally changed the way West Hollywood looks and feels in many ways with how our planning decisions were made.”

He joined the city’s planning commission in 1989, first as an appointee of Councilman John Heilman and later of Councilman John D’Amico.

“When I was president of West Hollywood West Residents Association, I went before the planning commission on a regular basis,” Councilwoman Lauren Meister said. “Dealing with John Altschul was definitely not for the meek. However, I learned a lot by watching him navigate commission meetings. His institutional knowledge will be missed.”

“And he not only knew the history, but also was a teacher and a friend to anyone who ever sat on the planning commission,” Erickson added. “When I first got appointed to the planning commission by Councilman John Heilman, John also was at my first meeting, and he just showed me compassion and grace and friendship and the brilliance about thinking towards how we look at all of these decisions. I will greatly miss him.”

Altshul was also an attorney and a founding member of Congregation Kol Ami.

“John was a mentor and a friend,” former West Hollywood Councilman John D’Amico said. “For more than 20 years we would get together, usually on Saturday mornings, to talk and drink iced coffee. John helped me be a better person. John helped me be a better planning commissioner. John was the first person to encourage me to run for City Council. John taught me to always try to make the right next move. John introduced Keith and me to Kol Ami temple. John in many ways big and small served as my North Star, helping me to navigate through the last 20 years of my life. I miss him, and his lessons will never leave me.”