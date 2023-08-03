JazzPOP swings into Hammer

This summer JazzPOP celebrates its 16th season, inviting luminaries of West Coast jazz and creative improvised music to the Hammer courtyard for three concerts in August. The series’ 2023 edition features stellar ensembles led by three California bandleader-composers who explore a range of influences in their music: from bebop to indie rock and abstract grooves to non-Western musical sonorities.

On Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. commanding saxophonist and expansive musical thinker Hafez Modirzadeh brings a new quartet of Northern California improvisers to explore his latest set of compositions. Modirzadeh has spent decades bridging jazz vocabulary with the sonorities and syntax of non-Western musics.

On Aug. 10, enjoy well-known trumpet player Steph Richards’ Phantom Power, a recent project combining structured composition and improvisation with conduction – a conducted musical language created by pioneering cornetist/conductor Butch Morris, who was a close mentor to Richards.

On Aug. 17, the Eric Revis Trio will perform. A musical chameleon equally at home in Branford Marsalis’ hard-swinging quartet as he is improvising without a net with the likes of Peter Brötzmann, Ken Vandermark Grammy-winning bassist Eric Revis, who commands a staggering range of modern jazz contexts. As a composer and bandleader, Revis draws on diverse experiences to create original music that grooves, floats and soars with irresistible energy and dynamic ensemble interplay.

This free program is not ticketed. The Hammer Museum is located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd. Valet parking is available on Lindbrook Drive for $10 cash only. Self-parking is available under the museum. Rates are $8 for the first three hours with museum validation, and $3 for each additional 20 minutes, with a $22 daily maximum. There is an $8 flat rate after 5 p.m. on weekdays, and all day on weekends. For information, visit hammer.ucla. edu/programs-events/2023/jazzpop-2023.